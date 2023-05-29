English
    Shalimar Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Wires Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore in March 2023 up 18.05% from Rs. 26.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 56.5% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2023 up 180.83% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

    Shalimar Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.

    Shalimar Wires shares closed at 11.72 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.81% returns over the last 6 months and 19.35% over the last 12 months.

    Shalimar Wires Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.0730.3326.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.0730.3326.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.9210.828.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.29-0.950.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.006.304.52
    Depreciation2.592.401.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.198.6210.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.083.140.89
    Other Income1.070.930.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.154.071.08
    Interest5.973.001.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.821.07-0.81
    Exceptional Items6.01--10.45
    P/L Before Tax4.191.079.64
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.191.079.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.191.079.64
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.252.25
    Diluted EPS0.980.252.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.252.25
    Diluted EPS0.980.252.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
