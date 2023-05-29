Shalimar Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore in March 2023 up 18.05% from Rs. 26.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 56.5% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2023 up 180.83% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

Shalimar Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.

Shalimar Wires shares closed at 11.72 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.81% returns over the last 6 months and 19.35% over the last 12 months.