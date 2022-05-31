Shalimar Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore, down 7.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore in March 2022 down 7.73% from Rs. 28.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022 up 248.62% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022 up 83.21% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021.

Shalimar Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2021.

Shalimar Wires shares closed at 9.55 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)