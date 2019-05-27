Shalimar Wires Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.97 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.97 crore in March 2019 up 15.42% from Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2019 down 104.31% from Rs. 158.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2019 up 64.74% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2018.

Shalimar Wires shares closed at 13.40 on May 24, 2019 (BSE)