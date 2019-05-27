Shalimar Wires Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.97 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Wires Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.97 crore in March 2019 up 15.42% from Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2019 down 104.31% from Rs. 158.67 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2019 up 64.74% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2018.
Shalimar Wires shares closed at 13.40 on May 24, 2019 (BSE)
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.54
|28.04
|27.30
|Other Operating Income
|0.43
|0.08
|0.40
|Total Income From Operations
|31.97
|28.12
|27.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.76
|9.05
|8.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.83
|-0.57
|4.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.20
|7.00
|7.01
|Depreciation
|0.53
|1.51
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.37
|8.76
|19.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.73
|2.37
|-12.77
|Other Income
|2.15
|0.17
|3.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.58
|2.54
|-9.46
|Interest
|3.26
|1.40
|2.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.84
|1.14
|-12.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|171.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.84
|1.14
|158.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.84
|1.14
|158.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.84
|1.14
|158.67
|Equity Share Capital
|8.55
|8.55
|8.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|0.27
|37.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|0.27
|37.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|0.27
|37.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|0.27
|37.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited