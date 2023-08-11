Shalimar Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.61 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.61 crore in June 2023 up 10.9% from Rs. 28.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 1695.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2023 up 35.6% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2022.

Shalimar Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Shalimar Wires shares closed at 20.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.55% returns over the last 6 months and 121.62% over the last 12 months.