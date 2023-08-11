English
    Shalimar Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.61 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Wires Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.61 crore in June 2023 up 10.9% from Rs. 28.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 1695.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2023 up 35.6% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2022.

    Shalimar Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    Shalimar Wires shares closed at 20.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.55% returns over the last 6 months and 121.62% over the last 12 months.

    Shalimar Wires Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.6131.0728.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.6131.0728.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.028.928.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.760.290.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.426.005.91
    Depreciation3.002.592.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0510.198.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.873.082.44
    Other Income0.511.070.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.394.153.05
    Interest3.455.973.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.94-1.820.05
    Exceptional Items--6.01--
    P/L Before Tax0.944.190.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.944.190.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.944.190.05
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.980.01
    Diluted EPS0.220.980.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.980.01
    Diluted EPS0.220.980.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results #Shalimar Wires #Shalimar Wires Industries
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

