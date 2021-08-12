Shalimar Wires Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 59.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in June 2021 up 59.35% from Rs. 14.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2021 down 6.61% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2021 up 5.26% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2020.

Shalimar Wires shares closed at 6.73 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)