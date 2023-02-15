 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalimar Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, up 24.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Wires Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.51% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 170.89% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 44.74% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

Shalimar Wires Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.33 30.91 24.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.33 30.91 24.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.82 9.57 8.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.95 0.25 0.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.30 5.93 5.82
Depreciation 2.40 2.40 2.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.62 8.72 8.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.14 4.03 -1.20
Other Income 0.93 0.19 3.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.07 4.22 2.07
Interest 3.00 3.00 3.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.07 1.22 -1.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.07 1.22 -1.50
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.07 1.22 -1.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.07 1.22 -1.50
Equity Share Capital 8.55 8.55 8.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.28 -0.35
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.28 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.28 -0.35
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.28 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited