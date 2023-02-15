Shalimar Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, up 24.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.51% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 170.89% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 44.74% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.