Shalimar Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, up 24.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.51% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 170.89% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 44.74% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

Shalimar Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.

Shalimar Wires shares closed at 12.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.