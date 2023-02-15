English
    Shalimar Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, up 24.51% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Wires Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.51% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 170.89% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 44.74% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

    Shalimar Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.

    Shalimar Wires shares closed at 12.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.

    Shalimar Wires Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3330.9124.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3330.9124.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.829.578.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.950.250.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.305.935.82
    Depreciation2.402.402.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.628.728.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.144.03-1.20
    Other Income0.930.193.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.074.222.07
    Interest3.003.003.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.071.22-1.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.071.22-1.50
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.071.22-1.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.071.22-1.50
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.28-0.35
    Diluted EPS0.250.28-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.28-0.35
    Diluted EPS0.250.28-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

