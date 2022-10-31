 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalimar Prod Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 74.53% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Productions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 360% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.56 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.

Shalimar Productions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.71 1.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.71 1.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.00 1.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 -0.41 -0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.02 0.06
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.02 0.06
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 0.02 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 0.02 0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 0.02 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 0.02 0.06
Equity Share Capital 98.43 98.43 98.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 31, 2022
