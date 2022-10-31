Shalimar Prod Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 74.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 360% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.56 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.