Shalimar Prod Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 74.53% Y-o-Y
October 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Productions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 360% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.56 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.
|Shalimar Productions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|0.71
|1.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|0.71
|1.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.00
|1.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|-0.41
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.02
|0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.02
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.02
|0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.02
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.02
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|98.43
|98.43
|98.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited