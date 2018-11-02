Shalimar Prod Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 151.73% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.49 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.