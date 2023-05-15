Shalimar Prod Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 433.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 441.94% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 800% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Shalimar Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.49 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -39.51% over the last 12 months.