Shalimar Prod Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 22.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Productions are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in March 2020 down 22.36% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 81.69% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.
Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.51 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)
|Shalimar Productions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.25
|1.21
|1.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.25
|1.21
|1.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.26
|1.20
|1.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|--
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.06
|--
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|98.43
|98.43
|98.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am