Shalimar Prod Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 22.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in March 2020 down 22.36% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 81.69% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.51 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)