Shalimar Prod Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 43.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 43.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 85.68% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 81.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Shalimar Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.63 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and 23.53% over the last 12 months.