 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shalimar Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 85.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Productions are:Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 85.4% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 97.87% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021. Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.49 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.53% over the last 12 months.
Shalimar Productions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.372.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.310.372.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods----2.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.33-0.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.060.01
Depreciation0.020.02--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.110.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.150.30
Other Income--0.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.140.30
Interest--0.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.140.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.01-0.140.30
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.01-0.140.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.01-0.140.30
Equity Share Capital98.4398.4398.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS--0.000.00
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS--0.000.00
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Shalimar Prod #Shalimar Productions
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm