Shalimar Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 85.4% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.31 0.37 2.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.31 0.37 2.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.21 0.33 -0.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.01 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.02 0.11 0.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.15 0.30 Other Income -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.14 0.30 Interest -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.14 0.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.14 0.30 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.14 0.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.14 0.30 Equity Share Capital 98.43 98.43 98.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 0.00 0.00 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 0.00 0.00 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited