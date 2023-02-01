Shalimar Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 85.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Productions are:Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 85.4% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 97.87% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
|Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.49 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.53% over the last 12 months.
|Shalimar Productions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.37
|2.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.37
|2.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|0.33
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.11
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.15
|0.30
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.14
|0.30
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.14
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|-0.14
|0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|-0.14
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|-0.14
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|98.43
|98.43
|98.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited