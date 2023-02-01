English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shalimar Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 85.4% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Productions are:Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 85.4% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 97.87% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.Shalimar Prod shares closed at 0.49 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.53% over the last 12 months.
    Shalimar Productions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.372.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.372.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.33-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.01
    Depreciation0.020.02--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.110.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.150.30
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.140.30
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.140.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.01-0.140.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.01-0.140.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.01-0.140.30
    Equity Share Capital98.4398.4398.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited