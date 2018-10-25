Shalimar Paints Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore, up 1.31% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore in September 2018 up 1.31% from Rs. 70.81 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.06 crore in September 2018 down 2.65% from Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2018 up 32.32% from Rs. 9.19 crore in September 2017.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 86.35 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -43.17% returns over the last 6 months and -57.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shalimar Paints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.74
|51.45
|70.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.74
|51.45
|70.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.89
|35.01
|26.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.46
|3.49
|16.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.90
|-1.12
|11.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.59
|10.00
|9.71
|Depreciation
|2.10
|2.07
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.31
|16.18
|15.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.71
|-14.18
|-10.56
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.16
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.32
|-14.02
|-10.28
|Interest
|6.51
|6.21
|5.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.83
|-20.23
|-16.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.83
|-20.23
|-16.04
|Tax
|-4.77
|-5.51
|-6.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.06
|-14.72
|-9.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.06
|-14.72
|-9.80
|Equity Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.47
|-6.85
|-5.18
|Diluted EPS
|-4.47
|-6.85
|-5.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.47
|-6.85
|-5.18
|Diluted EPS
|-4.47
|-6.85
|-5.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited