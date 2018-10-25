Shalimar Paints Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore, up 1.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore in September 2018 up 1.31% from Rs. 70.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.06 crore in September 2018 down 2.65% from Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2018 up 32.32% from Rs. 9.19 crore in September 2017.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 86.35 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -43.17% returns over the last 6 months and -57.69% over the last 12 months.