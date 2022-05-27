Shalimar Paints Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.54 crore, down 5.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.54 crore in March 2022 down 5.55% from Rs. 111.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2022 up 55.71% from Rs. 28.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022 down 57.27% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2021.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 134.50 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)