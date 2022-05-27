Shalimar Paints Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.54 crore, down 5.55% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.54 crore in March 2022 down 5.55% from Rs. 111.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2022 up 55.71% from Rs. 28.45 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022 down 57.27% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2021.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 134.50 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|Shalimar Paints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.54
|96.46
|111.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.54
|96.46
|111.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.78
|69.88
|77.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.32
|3.93
|7.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.79
|-0.48
|-2.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.33
|11.24
|10.43
|Depreciation
|3.30
|3.39
|3.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.72
|17.89
|20.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.12
|-9.39
|-4.64
|Other Income
|2.14
|2.63
|6.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-6.76
|2.10
|Interest
|5.68
|6.05
|5.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.66
|-12.81
|-3.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.34
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.66
|-15.15
|-3.07
|Tax
|5.94
|--
|25.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.60
|-15.15
|-28.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.60
|-15.15
|-28.45
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|10.86
|10.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-2.79
|-5.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-2.79
|-5.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-2.79
|-5.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-2.79
|-5.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
