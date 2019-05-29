Shalimar Paints Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 89.51 crore, up 48.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.51 crore in March 2019 up 48.64% from Rs. 60.22 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.28 crore in March 2019 down 169.32% from Rs. 16.07 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.17 crore in March 2019 down 234.67% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2018.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 83.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.06% returns over the last 6 months and -41.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shalimar Paints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.51
|74.92
|60.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.51
|74.92
|60.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.71
|53.31
|39.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.17
|4.19
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.46
|-0.13
|5.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.80
|10.62
|10.31
|Depreciation
|2.20
|2.10
|4.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.86
|14.75
|14.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.69
|-9.92
|-14.35
|Other Income
|1.32
|0.43
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.37
|-9.49
|-14.30
|Interest
|6.31
|5.92
|7.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.68
|-15.41
|-21.58
|Exceptional Items
|-11.55
|-4.12
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.23
|-19.53
|-21.58
|Tax
|-10.95
|-6.07
|-5.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.28
|-13.46
|-16.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.28
|-13.46
|-16.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.73
|4.50
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|277.77
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.20
|-5.98
|-8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-15.20
|-5.98
|-8.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.20
|-5.98
|-8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-15.20
|-5.98
|-8.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited