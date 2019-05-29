Shalimar Paints Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 89.51 crore, up 48.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.51 crore in March 2019 up 48.64% from Rs. 60.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.28 crore in March 2019 down 169.32% from Rs. 16.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.17 crore in March 2019 down 234.67% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2018.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 83.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.06% returns over the last 6 months and -41.81% over the last 12 months.