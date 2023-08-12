Shalimar Paints Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore in June 2023 up 14.31% from Rs. 109.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2023 down 7.66% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2023 down 68.16% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 156.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.89% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.