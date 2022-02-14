Shalimar Paints Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.46 crore, up 4.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.46 crore in December 2021 up 4.26% from Rs. 92.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.15 crore in December 2021 down 118.3% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021 down 157.31% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2020.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 134.95 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.04% returns over the last 6 months and 39.99% over the last 12 months.