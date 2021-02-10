Shalimar Paints Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore in December 2020 down 0.81% from Rs. 93.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2020 down 35.02% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2020 up 1100% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 107.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.44% returns over the last 6 months and 2.20% over the last 12 months.