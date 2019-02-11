Shalimar Paints Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 74.92 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.92 crore in December 2018 up 13.07% from Rs. 66.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2018 down 36.79% from Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2018 up 9.55% from Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2017.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 61.85 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.56% returns over the last 6 months and -65.36% over the last 12 months.