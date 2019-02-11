Shalimar Paints Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 74.92 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.92 crore in December 2018 up 13.07% from Rs. 66.26 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2018 down 36.79% from Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2018 up 9.55% from Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2017.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 61.85 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.56% returns over the last 6 months and -65.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shalimar Paints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.92
|71.74
|66.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.92
|71.74
|66.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.31
|52.89
|32.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.19
|4.46
|9.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|-4.90
|7.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.62
|10.59
|10.47
|Depreciation
|2.10
|2.10
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.75
|15.31
|14.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.92
|-8.71
|-10.52
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.39
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.49
|-8.32
|-10.05
|Interest
|5.92
|6.51
|7.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.41
|-14.83
|-17.14
|Exceptional Items
|-4.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.53
|-14.83
|-17.14
|Tax
|-6.07
|-4.77
|-7.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.46
|-10.06
|-9.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.46
|-10.06
|-9.84
|Equity Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|-4.47
|-5.19
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|-4.47
|-5.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|-4.47
|-5.19
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|-4.47
|-5.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited