Shalimar Paints Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.68 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.68 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 90.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 16.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2022 up 53.62% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 154.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.58% over the last 12 months.