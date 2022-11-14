Shalimar Paints Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.68 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.68 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 90.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 16.84 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2022 up 53.62% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 154.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shalimar Paints
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.68
|109.90
|90.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.68
|109.90
|90.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.74
|84.31
|63.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.69
|6.91
|5.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.91
|-11.08
|2.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.80
|11.97
|10.82
|Depreciation
|3.10
|3.40
|3.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.28
|21.21
|17.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.84
|-6.82
|-11.25
|Other Income
|1.15
|1.54
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.69
|-5.28
|-11.19
|Interest
|4.06
|4.35
|5.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.75
|-9.63
|-16.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.75
|-9.63
|-16.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.75
|-9.63
|-16.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.75
|-9.63
|-16.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.75
|-9.63
|-16.84
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|10.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-1.33
|-3.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-1.33
|-3.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-1.33
|-3.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-1.33
|-3.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited