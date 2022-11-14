 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalimar Paints Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.68 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.68 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 90.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 16.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2022 up 53.62% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 154.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.58% over the last 12 months.

Shalimar Paints
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.68 109.90 90.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.68 109.90 90.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.74 84.31 63.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.69 6.91 5.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.91 -11.08 2.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.80 11.97 10.82
Depreciation 3.10 3.40 3.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.28 21.21 17.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.84 -6.82 -11.25
Other Income 1.15 1.54 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.69 -5.28 -11.19
Interest 4.06 4.35 5.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.75 -9.63 -16.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.75 -9.63 -16.84
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.75 -9.63 -16.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.75 -9.63 -16.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.75 -9.63 -16.84
Equity Share Capital 14.44 14.44 10.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 -1.33 -3.10
Diluted EPS -1.49 -1.33 -3.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 -1.33 -3.10
Diluted EPS -1.49 -1.33 -3.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm