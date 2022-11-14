English
    Shalimar Paints Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.68 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.68 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 90.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 16.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2022 up 53.62% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.

    Shalimar Paints shares closed at 154.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.58% over the last 12 months.

    Shalimar Paints
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.68109.9090.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.68109.9090.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.7484.3163.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.696.915.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.91-11.082.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8011.9710.82
    Depreciation3.103.403.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2821.2117.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.84-6.82-11.25
    Other Income1.151.540.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.69-5.28-11.19
    Interest4.064.355.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.75-9.63-16.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.75-9.63-16.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.75-9.63-16.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.75-9.63-16.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.75-9.63-16.84
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4410.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-1.33-3.10
    Diluted EPS-1.49-1.33-3.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-1.33-3.10
    Diluted EPS-1.49-1.33-3.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm