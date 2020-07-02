Shalimar Paints Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.43 crore, down 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.43 crore in March 2020 down 6.79% from Rs. 89.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2020 up 48.48% from Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.24 crore in March 2020 up 2.46% from Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2019.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 61.50 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.75% over the last 12 months.