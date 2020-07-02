Shalimar Paints Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.43 crore, down 6.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.43 crore in March 2020 down 6.79% from Rs. 89.51 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2020 up 48.48% from Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.24 crore in March 2020 up 2.46% from Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2019.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 61.50 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.75% over the last 12 months.
|Shalimar Paints
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.43
|93.28
|89.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.43
|93.28
|89.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.60
|55.61
|52.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.10
|7.89
|7.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.00
|-1.94
|13.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.98
|12.63
|10.80
|Depreciation
|3.31
|2.76
|2.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.56
|18.97
|40.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.12
|-2.64
|-37.68
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.30
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.55
|-2.34
|-36.43
|Interest
|5.42
|5.14
|6.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.97
|-7.48
|-42.79
|Exceptional Items
|6.95
|--
|-11.55
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.02
|-7.48
|-54.34
|Tax
|-12.66
|-2.27
|-10.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.36
|-5.21
|-43.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.36
|-5.21
|-43.36
|Minority Interest
|22.34
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.34
|-5.21
|-43.36
|Equity Share Capital
|10.86
|10.86
|10.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.12
|-0.96
|-8.08
|Diluted EPS
|-4.12
|-0.96
|-8.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.12
|-0.96
|-8.08
|Diluted EPS
|-4.12
|-0.96
|-8.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am