Shalimar Paints Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.46 crore, up 4.26% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.46 crore in December 2021 up 4.26% from Rs. 92.52 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2021 down 116.79% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021 down 159.66% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 134.95 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.04% returns over the last 6 months and 39.99% over the last 12 months.
|Shalimar Paints
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.46
|90.93
|92.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.46
|90.93
|92.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.88
|63.01
|58.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.93
|5.19
|6.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|2.32
|-6.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.24
|10.82
|11.96
|Depreciation
|3.39
|3.45
|3.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.90
|17.39
|15.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.40
|-11.25
|2.45
|Other Income
|2.55
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.85
|-11.19
|2.48
|Interest
|6.05
|5.65
|4.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.90
|-16.84
|-2.43
|Exceptional Items
|-2.34
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.24
|-16.84
|-2.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|4.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.24
|-16.84
|-7.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.24
|-16.84
|-7.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.24
|-16.84
|-7.03
|Equity Share Capital
|10.86
|10.86
|10.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|-3.10
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.81
|-3.10
|-1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|-3.10
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.81
|-3.10
|-1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited