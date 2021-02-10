Shalimar Paints Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 11:32 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore in December 2020 down 0.81% from Rs. 93.28 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2020 down 34.93% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020 up 1280.95% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 107.30 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.48% returns over the last 6 months and 3.02% over the last 12 months.
|Shalimar Paints
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.52
|76.81
|93.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.52
|76.81
|93.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.98
|42.95
|55.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.20
|5.83
|7.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.12
|1.28
|-1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.96
|9.63
|12.63
|Depreciation
|3.32
|3.33
|2.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.73
|12.62
|18.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.45
|1.17
|-2.64
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.14
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.48
|1.31
|-2.34
|Interest
|4.91
|4.65
|5.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.43
|-3.34
|-7.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.43
|-3.34
|-7.48
|Tax
|4.60
|0.34
|-2.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.03
|-3.68
|-5.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.03
|-3.68
|-5.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.03
|-3.68
|-5.21
|Equity Share Capital
|10.86
|10.86
|10.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.68
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-0.68
|-0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.68
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-0.68
|-0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited