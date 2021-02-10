Shalimar Paints Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore in December 2020 down 0.81% from Rs. 93.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2020 down 34.93% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020 up 1280.95% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 107.30 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.48% returns over the last 6 months and 3.02% over the last 12 months.