Shalibhadra Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore, up 21.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore in March 2023 up 21.46% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 up 17.39% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2023 up 9.53% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2022.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 147.70 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -28.97% over the last 12 months.