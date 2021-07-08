Shalibhadra Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 14.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in March 2021 down 14.18% from Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021 down 50.01% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021 down 24.93% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2020.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2020.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 61.60 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.