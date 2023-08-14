Shalibhadra Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.34 crore, up 18.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.34 crore in June 2023 up 18.85% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2023 up 45.22% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2023 up 23.65% from Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2022.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2022.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 284.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.14% returns over the last 6 months and 75.94% over the last 12 months.