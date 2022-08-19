Shalibhadra Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, up 21.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in June 2022 up 21.02% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022 up 55.87% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2022 up 22.66% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in June 2021.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 150.75 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.16% returns over the last 6 months and 104.27% over the last 12 months.