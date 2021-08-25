Shalibhadra Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in June 2021 down 7.53% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021 up 0.74% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021 down 14.25% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2020.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2020.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 81.05 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.12% returns over the last 6 months and 50.23% over the last 12 months.