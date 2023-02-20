Shalibhadra Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore, up 27.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore in December 2022 up 27.25% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.81% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 up 32.09% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021.