Shalibhadra Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore, up 27.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore in December 2022 up 27.25% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.81% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 up 32.09% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in December 2021.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 157.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -34.05% over the last 12 months.