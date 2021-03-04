Shalibhadra Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in December 2020 down 13.53% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 down 43.16% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020 down 29.36% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2019.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2019.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 72.35 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 3.14% over the last 12 months.