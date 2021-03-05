English
Shalibhadra Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalibhadra Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in December 2020 down 13.53% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 down 43.16% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020 down 29.36% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2019.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2019.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 75.95 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.28% returns over the last 6 months and 8.50% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.255.036.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.255.036.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.790.620.72
Depreciation0.010.010.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1.260.96--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses----0.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.193.444.51
Other Income---0.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.193.434.51
Interest2.081.952.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.111.472.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.111.472.08
Tax0.300.320.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.821.151.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.821.151.44
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.632.312.87
Diluted EPS1.632.312.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.632.312.87
Diluted EPS1.632.312.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 5, 2021 09:49 am

