Shalibhadra Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.67 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.67 crore in December 2018 up 14.07% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2018 up 20.71% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2018 up 12.73% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2017.

Shalibhadra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2017.

Shalibhadra Fin shares closed at 82.10 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.14% returns over the last 6 months and -38.48% over the last 12 months.