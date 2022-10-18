 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shalby Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.94 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.23% from Rs. 169.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.80 crore in September 2022 up 30.92% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.70 crore in September 2022 up 26.59% from Rs. 34.52 crore in September 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 142.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.02% over the last 12 months.

Shalby
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.94 177.10 169.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.94 177.10 169.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 47.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.41 2.06 2.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 0.03 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.15 20.31 19.01
Depreciation 9.28 9.26 8.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 115.96 115.87 68.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.37 29.59 23.12
Other Income 5.05 3.93 2.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.42 33.52 25.71
Interest 0.89 0.75 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.54 32.77 24.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.54 32.77 24.99
Tax 11.73 11.31 8.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.80 21.46 16.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.80 21.46 16.65
Equity Share Capital 107.31 107.31 108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 1.99 1.54
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.99 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 1.99 1.54
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.99 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Shalby
first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.