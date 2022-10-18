Shalby Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.94 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.23% from Rs. 169.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.80 crore in September 2022 up 30.92% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.70 crore in September 2022 up 26.59% from Rs. 34.52 crore in September 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 142.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.02% over the last 12 months.