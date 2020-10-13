Shalby Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.33 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.33 crore in September 2020 down 13.12% from Rs. 125.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.16 crore in September 2020 up 87.33% from Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.35 crore in September 2020 up 4.01% from Rs. 30.14 crore in September 2019.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2019.

Shalby shares closed at 99.80 on October 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.54% returns over the last 6 months and 18.88% over the last 12 months.