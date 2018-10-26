Shalby Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.39 crore, up 33.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 119.39 crore in September 2018 up 33.6% from Rs. 89.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2018 down 74.67% from Rs. 14.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2018 up 2.71% from Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2017.

Shalby EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2017.

Shalby shares closed at 154.50 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.85% returns over the last 6 months and -35.52% over the last 12 months.