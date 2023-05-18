English
    Shalby Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 177.41 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.41 crore in March 2023 up 20.05% from Rs. 147.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2023 up 17.08% from Rs. 15.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.49 crore in March 2023 up 12.94% from Rs. 32.31 crore in March 2022.

    Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

    Shalby shares closed at 148.65 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.77% returns over the last 6 months and 35.20% over the last 12 months.

    Shalby
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.41176.02147.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.41176.02147.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--44.10--
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.372.321.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-0.100.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6821.6319.76
    Depreciation9.309.238.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.2173.2898.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0225.5718.74
    Other Income6.173.754.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1929.3323.36
    Interest0.690.770.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4928.5622.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.4928.5622.65
    Tax8.149.366.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3519.2015.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3519.2015.68
    Equity Share Capital107.31107.31108.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.711.791.45
    Diluted EPS1.701.781.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.711.791.45
    Diluted EPS1.701.781.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 03:10 pm