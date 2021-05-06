Shalby Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.68 crore, up 34.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.68 crore in March 2021 up 34.28% from Rs. 105.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2021 up 165.43% from Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.58 crore in March 2021 up 167.65% from Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2020.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2020.

Shalby shares closed at 138.45 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.92% returns over the last 6 months and 100.65% over the last 12 months.