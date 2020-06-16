Shalby Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.51 crore, down 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.51 crore in March 2020 down 6.36% from Rs. 112.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2020 down 597.55% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2020 down 23.91% from Rs. 16.98 crore in March 2019.

Shalby shares closed at 70.00 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.54% over the last 12 months.