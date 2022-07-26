 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shalby Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.10 crore, down 1.66% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.10 crore in June 2022 down 1.66% from Rs. 180.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2022 down 13.65% from Rs. 24.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.78 crore in June 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 44.57 crore in June 2021.

Shalby EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 115.60 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.87% returns over the last 6 months and -40.85% over the last 12 months.

Shalby
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.10 147.78 180.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.10 147.78 180.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 37.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.06 1.91 2.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.36 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.31 19.76 20.15
Depreciation 9.26 8.95 8.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 115.87 98.06 78.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.59 18.74 33.29
Other Income 3.93 4.62 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.52 23.36 35.96
Interest 0.75 0.71 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.77 22.65 35.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.77 22.65 35.26
Tax 11.31 6.97 10.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.46 15.68 24.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.46 15.68 24.85
Equity Share Capital 107.31 108.01 108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 1.45 2.30
Diluted EPS 1.99 1.45 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 1.45 2.30
Diluted EPS 1.99 1.45 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Shalby
first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.