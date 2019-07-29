Shalby Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 131.77 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.77 crore in June 2019 up 13.62% from Rs. 115.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.66 crore in June 2019 up 94.98% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.15 crore in June 2019 up 13.27% from Rs. 27.50 crore in June 2018.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2018.

Shalby shares closed at 84.00 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.57% returns over the last 6 months and -44.90% over the last 12 months.