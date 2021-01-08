Shalby Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.30 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.30 crore in December 2020 up 7.06% from Rs. 120.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2020 up 97.21% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.31 crore in December 2020 up 34.29% from Rs. 24.06 crore in December 2019.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2019.

Shalby shares closed at 130.80 on January 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.87% returns over the last 6 months and 41.71% over the last 12 months.