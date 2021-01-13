MARKET NEWS

Shalby Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.30 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.30 crore in December 2020 up 7.06% from Rs. 120.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2020 up 97.21% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.31 crore in December 2020 up 34.29% from Rs. 24.06 crore in December 2019.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2019.

Shalby shares closed at 116.80 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.94% returns over the last 6 months and 19.86% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations129.30109.33120.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations129.30109.33120.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.141.974.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.120.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.0514.1016.02
Depreciation9.229.168.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses81.2364.5277.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6919.7113.07
Other Income2.402.492.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0922.2015.21
Interest0.900.751.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.1921.4513.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.1921.4513.91
Tax5.86-2.715.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3324.168.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3324.168.28
Equity Share Capital108.01108.01108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.512.240.77
Diluted EPS1.512.240.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.512.240.77
Diluted EPS1.512.240.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:44 pm

