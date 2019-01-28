Shalby Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 113.07 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.07 crore in December 2018 up 16.15% from Rs. 97.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.89 crore in December 2018 up 19.53% from Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2018 down 17.2% from Rs. 25.76 crore in December 2017.

Shalby EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2017.

Shalby shares closed at 142.10 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.79% returns over the last 6 months and -41.00% over the last 12 months.