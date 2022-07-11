 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalby Q1 PAT may dip 3.6% YoY to Rs. 19.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Jul 11, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 192.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Hospitals sector. The brokerage house expects Shalby to report net profit at Rs. 19.5 crore down 3.6% year-on-year (up 90.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 46.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 35.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 11, 2022 10:24 am
